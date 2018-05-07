Nelson House to say goodbye to 3 young friends

Three boys are being fondly remembered in Nelson House, Man. today.

A celebration of life service begins at 1 p.m. at the Gilbert McDonald Arena for Terrence Spence, 13, Mattheo Moore-Spence, 11, and Keethan Lobster, 11.

The boys were walking and riding their bikes on the dirt road leading into their community on April 28 when they were struck and killed. Two other boys, both cousins of Keethan Lobster, survived.

"I cry every morning just to comfort myself," said Dwayne Spence, Terrence's father. He said he's trying to hold it together, though, for his four other children and Terrence's mother, Sarah Dysart.

Fellow community member charged with impaired driving 2:12

Spence said Terrence loved his buddies, mechanics and going to school, but was especially fond — and protective — of his three-year-old sister Keanna.

"He was a responsible kid around the house. He really cherished his baby sister. He kept her under his wing," he said.

Many days began as that Saturday had, with Terrence's younger cousin, Mattheo, who lived two houses away, calling on him to play.

While Spence said it was unusual for the boys to be out on bikes at 10:30 p.m., as they were that night, his son always preferred being outside with his "best bros" to playing video games inside.

Hundreds drive in from surrounding communities to Nelson House, Mb., for the Celebration of Life service for three boys killed on the same road last weekend. "He was an outdoorsman."

A video of the boys taken by Keethan's brother David Lobster shows the carefree way their day began on April 28.

"They were playing down the bank just by the church dock. Play around the ramp on the ice and into the water," said Curtis Lobster, Keethan's uncle.

The boys planned a biking day trip to give Keethan's grandmother, Matilda Lobster, some breathing room. Keethan Lobster lived with her; his mother died by suicide the year before.

"There's 18 of them that live in that trailer — 18. Ya, it's hard," said Curtis Lobster.

Lobster's Camp, the boys' chosen destination, was about 20 kilometres away, past the junction for Nelson House off of Highway 391, said Lobster.

Keethan Lobster, 11. "They went to hang out, had a wiener roast, and then came back," he said.

Lobster remembers his nephew as approachable, loud and always asking questions.

"His last words to me was, 'I'm going to graduate from college like you uncle.' It was tough. All those kids were great kids."

Malcolm Moore, who raised Mattheo from age four, said the youngster thanked him for a meal of moose-meat soup before taking off on his bike with his friends and cousin that evening.

"He could put up a really good argument — like to joke around. Lots of uncles, aunties, he'd call everyone not by their name but by a different name," he said.

Mattheo's mother also died when he was young.

"He had a good sense of humour. He was a loving kid," said Mattheo's father, Anthony Spence.

"He loved hunting and fishing, camping out, picking medicines," said Malcolm Moore.

Todd Linklater, 27, also from Nelson House, is charged with three counts of impaired driving causing death, three counts of impaired driving causing death with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit and three counts of failing to stay at the scene of an accident. He remains in custody.

Spence and Moore said earlier this week that they forgave the accused, and requested he be at the funeral as part of the healing journey.

Mattheo Moore-Spence, 11, loved looking for plant medicines and hanging out with his 'best bros'. For Terrence Spence's family, forgiveness will be a long process, said Dwayne Spence.

"My parents taught me to forgive but not to forget," he said of Linklater, whom he knew as a "humble man."

"My thoughts and prayers are with him."

Hundreds have travelled from surrounding communities to attend the boys' celebration of life service.

Spence said people have been dropping by his house with water, juice, sandwiches and moose-meat soup.

"That's the best part about it, man. I'm so overwhelmed with the support I'm getting. Family coming here every day, asking me if I'm OK or whatnot," he said.

Both Keethan Lobster and Mattheo Moore-Spence will be buried beside their mothers, he said.

"Me, I'm going to bury my boy beside my mom and dad. Terrence used to always go and visit my mom and dad before they passed," he said.

Terrence's older sister, Lynette Spence, will sing the song Dancing in the Sky with Mattheo's sisters at the funeral.

"It's going to be very very hard. I didn't break down yet. Going to stay strong for my family."