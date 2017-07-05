The last thing Abhishek Singh remembers from that day is going for a morning swim at the downtown YMCA pool, before waking up in a hospital hours later.

​"Doctors told me that, 'Yeah, you had drowned, you came here in an ambulance,'" the 34-year-old Winnipegger said.

Singh is frustrated he can't get any information from the YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg about what happened on June 23.

"I asked doctors, 'Am I going to die?' The doctor said, 'No, you are OK, you are recover[ing], you survived, you are lucky,'" Singh said.

Singh remembers getting in the pool at about 10 a.m. to swim laps and having a short conversation with a male lifeguard about which lane to use. Because he is a new swimmer, Singh said he always checks to make sure there is a lifeguard around.

What happened next is a bit murkier, because Singh says no one from the YMCA will tell him any details about the incident. He says all he knows is what doctors at the hospital told him.

"[The] doctor said it seems like, based on the report, that I was under the water for at least, minimum, two minutes and from there someone pulled [me out] and [an] ambulance came around 10:50," said Singh.

Abhishek Singh (right) and his wife, Rona Patra (left), want answers after Singh nearly drowned at a YMCA pool and staff allegedly didn't contact his wife for over eight hours. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Singh says he was disoriented when he woke up but after a few hours he realized that his wife, Rona Patra, was not there. He called her around 4 p.m. on the day of the incident and she arrived shortly after.

The couple is upset that Patra was not contacted sooner, as her phone number is listed on their family membership and she is listed as Singh's emergency contact.

"I got a call from the YMCA centre manager … asking me how he is doing and what the doctors are telling me. That was the first call I got, around 6:40 p.m. to 7 p.m., from the YMCA," said Patra.

Emergency contact information was available

The YMCA says the matter is under investigation.

"One of our lifeguards observed a patron in some difficulty in our pool and performed a rescue," the YMCA said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"Our staff members performed first aid immediately while awaiting the arrival of first responders. Our understanding is the individual was transported to hospital and released the next day."

The YMCA would not clarify if CPR was given, or how many lifeguards were there, only stating that the pool was staffed in accordance with regulatory standards.

A spokesperson for the YMCA said the individual was not carrying identification when transported to the hospital. Singh said his locker key was attached to his swimming trunks.

"Our staff determined the identity of the individual and we then immediately provided the information to the hospital staff so they were able to contact and inform the family member regarding the medical status," said the YMCA spokesperson.

"Our staff contacted the family later that day, after they had been contacted by the health-care staff."

The YMCA did not clarify when Singh was identified or when that information was passed along to the hospital.

'Very disturbing'

"It's very disturbing that you cannot identify a person and reach out to their family member for such a long time," said Patra.

Rona Patra, Singh's wife, is listed on the couple's YMCA membership agreement as his emergency contact. The phone numbers have been blurred for privacy reasons. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

"This is not acceptable in today's IT world, the technology is there, you have everything in place, you have a barcode reader on the [membership] card," Singh added.

Singh and Patra say they have asked to sit down with staff at the YMCA to gain a better understanding of what took place, but that hasn't happened.

The YMCA says staff have been in contact with the family and a follow-up is scheduled as part of an ongoing investigation.

But Singh and Patra said they weren't aware of any follow-up scheduled with YMCA administration. Aside from the original call to Patra on the evening of June 23, the pair say they have only spoken with staff after contacting them on their own.

Couple wants an investigation

The couple say they were also told a third party would be investigating, but they have only been contacted by an insurer who asked questions about how much time from work Singh has missed, and are scheduled to meet with someone from the insurance group.

Singh said he remembers some details about that morning, but that they don't correspond with what his wife was told.

'The next person might not be that lucky.' - Abhishek Singh

Patra said she was told two female lifeguards rescued Singh, with no mention of the male lifeguard Singh says he saw earlier.

"That was one contradiction, I felt, because based on my memory I did not see a lady sitting on that lifeguard chair," said Singh.

Singh also said he overheard people at the hospital talking about his case and what may have happened to him. But the YMCA said they can't comment on "what may or may not have been said by third parties who were not present when the incident occurred."

Confusion, memory loss

Singh and his wife want to know if procedures were followed.

"I feel like they are trying to avoid things where they should be more sensitive to meeting [with us]," Singh said.

"What if I would have died because of mistakes from somebody or some process?"

Singh said he returned to the same hospital with a headache and pressure in his head days after the incident, underscoring his desire to know more about the circumstances surrounding his rescue. He says he has since had moments of confusion and memory loss.

Singh is following up with his family doctor about his symptoms, but has to wait for medical records to be transferred because he does not have any details about what happened.

India to Canada

Singh came to Canada from India in 2014 and wants to learn to swim so he can teach his two-year-old daughter to do the same. Singh says he tried to enrol in public lessons but they were all full, so he joined the YMCA in May to learn on his own.

Singh says he wanted to learn to swim so that he could teach his daughter and attend swimming lessons with her this fall. Here, the pair are seen at Bird's Hill beach last summer. (Supplied)

He has a pool in his apartment block, but only wanted to swim where there would be a lifeguard on duty.

"I joined YMCA because it's one of the best places. I have a free swimming pool, but I thought I needed to do it the proper way," said Singh.

The near-drowning will not keep him from learning to swim, Singh says, because he feels it's important. He doesn't have an issue with the YMCA, but feels they could have handled things differently.

He wants to make sure what happened to him doesn't happen to anyone else.

"The next person might not be that lucky," he said.