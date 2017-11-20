The New Democrats say Brian Pallister's wilderness hike and subsequent fall have brought up questions — including why the premier was on vacation the week before the throne speech and whether his communication with Manitobans was adequate.

"The one week we were able to be back talking to Manitobans, consulting with Manitobans, hearing from Manitobans, we are now hearing the premier took off to a remote part of New Mexico," said NDP MLA Andrew Swan.

Pallister was on vacation in New Mexico during the break between legislative sessions last week.

In a news release sent on Friday, the premier's office said Pallister was hiking alone in the Gila Wilderness when he had a serious fall on Monday and suffered compound fractures in his left arm, along with numerous cuts and bruises.

The New Mexico State Police said Pallister was reported missing by Esther Pallister on Monday at about 7 p.m. local time. Local police said they were preparing for rescue volunteers when a New Mexico State Police officer, who had been searching some different trailheads in the area, found the premier at the main entrance for the Mogollon Trail.

NDP MLA Andrew Swan says the premier's hike and subsequent injury while on vacation in New Mexico last week has brought up questions. (CBC)

The government said Pallister was hospitalized that night and returned to Manitoba on Friday to determine if surgery will be necessary.

While the premier refused to do media interviews, on Saturday Pallister and his wife gave a few more details about the hike and injury in a four-minute video posted on Facebook where they answered questions posed by a member of his staff. Pallister shared that the ordeal was about 11 hours but it wasn't clear in the video whether he had a phone with him on the hike.

Brian and Esther Pallister on hiking accident4:37

Swan said he wishes the premier has a "speedy and smooth" recovery and appreciates that it was a difficult time for him and his family.

But, Swan said, people deserve to know whether the premier is using a government cell phone, particularly after new protocols came into place, and why it took days for Manitobans to learn that Pallister had been seriously injured.

"There's only been one conduit for this information coming out — the premier's staff — and we still can't get a clear story. It just seems unusual," Swan said.

He also questioned whether Deputy Premier Heather Stefanson was acting as premier in Pallister's absence.

"The premier is allowed to go on vacation. But when something like this happens you would expect there would be more effective communication with Manitobans so they could know how the premier is doing," Swan said.

Swan also brought up how much time Pallister has been on vacation. Pallister has faced questions throughout his time as premier about how much time he spends on vacation, particularly at his home in Costa Rica, and how he communicates with staff while away.

Swan said he understands the joys of hiking, but said he "would usually hike with friends."

"And I would usually take a cell phone with me," he said.

CBC News has reached out to Pallister for comment.