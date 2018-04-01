Manitoba NDP runs into trouble over Passover pic that shows family baking bread

A "Happy Passover" tweet by Manitoba's NDP caucus became a problem for the party when the photo appeared to show a family baking bread, and the staffer with access to the account couldn't be reached.

Leavened goods like bread and items made from yeast, such as beer, are banned during the Jewish holiday.

Instead, Jews eat unleavened matzo to illustrate how the Israelites had no time to let their bread rise as they fled from Egypt.

Rorie Mcleod Arnould, a spokesman for Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew, says the party worker who sent the tweet chose the wrong photo.

But Mcleod Arnould says the worker couldn't be reached on Sunday to remove it, and no one else had access to the social media account.

A similar photo on Facebook was able to be removed earlier in the day, and Mcleod Arnould says the photo was finally taken down from Twitter Sunday evening.

