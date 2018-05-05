Report on 'systemic failures' that allowed harassment in Manitoba NDP to be released at party convention

Party members from across Manitoba are gathered this weekend in Brandon for the provincial NDP's convention, where much of the focus will be on how the party copes with stinging allegations of harassment during its time in government.

An interim report from an NDP commission struck in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against a former MLA will be presented to the convention Saturday.

A CBC News investigation in February found several complainants who said that former cabinet minister Stan Struthers touched and tickled them in an unwanted fashion.

Struthers was dubbed "Minister Tickles" by many party insiders, and the women who came forward say complaints about his behaviour were left unresolved or ignored.

The party announced in February that a commission would investigate "systemic failures" that "allowed incidents of harassment and misconduct to occur."

Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew appointed Kemlin Nembhard, a former provincial government civil servant, and Sandra DeLaronde, co-chairwoman of the Coalition for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, as commissioners to look into the allegations and steer the party toward new guidelines to cope with such behaviour.

"What we are really about doing is hearing from people, hearing what their experiences are and their stories," Nemhard told CBC News last month.

The effort to review how the NDP handled the original incidents and subsequent complaints faced criticism recently from one of the women who came forward with allegations against Struthers.

Karen Peters told CBC News last month her interaction with the commissioners was less than positive.

"People who are accountable are not going to be held accountable," she said. "It seemed like they were just going through the motions to say that they've done something."

The commissioners' report isn't the only item of business for the NDP convention. Participants also have a mound of party business and resolutions to work through.

The party faithful will debate proposed initiatives such as twinning Highway 59 to the U.S. border, calling on the current Progressive Conservative government to restore an NDP policy for reduced class sizes, and urging the Tories to change their carbon tax policy, along with a host of health care resolutions.

The party will also vote on a new president and treasurer.

The convention wraps on Sunday with a speech from Kinew.