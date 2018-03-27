Winnipeg's 24-hour safe place for youth to be named after Tina Fontaine

At-risk youth in Winnipeg will soon have a 24-hour safe place to go, seven days a week, and it will be named after Tina Fontaine.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott announced on Tuesday that Ottawa will spend close to $350,000 to expand the Ndinawe Youth Resource Centre.

"The centre will provide a safe alternative to the streets for youth who are in need of immediate support and resources," a release from the federal government states.

The expanded centre on Selkirk Avenue will be dedicated to Fontaine, the 15-year-old girl whose body was found in the Red River in 2014.

"We are happy that there will be a safe place for young people in Winnipeg. We are honoured that Tina will not be forgotten and other young children will be safe," said Thelma Favel, Fontaine's great-aunt.

Joe Favel, left, and his wife Thelma, right, along with Tina’s sister, second from right, pose for a photo with the art piece students created in honour of Tina Fontaine at the Ndinawe Youth Resource Centre. (Jill Coubrough/CBC)

