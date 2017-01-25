Starting in February, your natural gas rates are set to go up.

The province's Public Utilities Board approved an increase in primary gas prices on Wednesday. For a typical residential customer the hike will be about 4.5 per cent, or $32 per year the PUB said.

The changes will take effect on Feb. 1.

Centra Gas Manitoba Inc. requested the increase earlier this month. Natural gas rates are reviewed quarterly, so the rates will be reviewed again in May of this year.

According to the PUB, primary gas is a pass-through cost for Centra, which means the company charges customers what it pays and doesn't make a profit.

The PUB says primary gas prices are largely determined by the market price of natural gas in Western Canada.