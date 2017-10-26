The federal government says a soon-to-be-released national housing strategy will deliver a long-term plan designed to fundamentally change the lives of Canada's homeless.

Speaking at the National Conference on Ending Homelessness Wednesday, Adam Vaughan, parliamentary secretary to the federal social development minister, said the impact will be "profound."

The $40-billion plan will be presented to cabinet in the coming weeks and unveiled to the public (most likely) next month to coincide with National Housing Day on Nov. 22.

Vaughan said the housing strategy will ensure people have an empowering transition from life on the streets to life in a stable home.

"The programs and policies we're going to be unveiling around the national housing strategy and more importantly around the housing homeless policy is about making sure people get that assistance to achieve that safe journey."

Much of the $40 billion in funding will flow through territorial and provincial governments, Vaughan said. Effects of the funding will be maximized if those same governments match federal funds, he added.

The strategy is designed to stretch over 10 years in order to maintain consistency and allow organizations to plan over a longer period of time, Vaughan said.

The Toronto MP told the crowd of Indigenous organizations, front-line service providers and former homeless people in Winnipeg that the Liberals don't expect their strategy will be perfect.

"You're going to have to give us permission to fail, and you're going to have to give us the wise council to fix the problems as they emerge," Vaughan said. "We're counting on you."

On any given night there are approximately 35,000 homeless people across Canada, a 2016 study found.

