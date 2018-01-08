A Brandon man who says he's found needles and drugs in the hallways of his downtown apartment building is taking his landlord to Manitoba's Residential Tenancies Branch, arguing they're failing to keep the building safe.

Nathan Enns moved into the building in the southwestern Manitoba city last August. At the time, he said it was a quiet, clean place. But not long after, he says people started coming and going from the building at all hours of the day and night.

"I started to find meth in the hallways, little chunks on the carpet," he said. "I would bring that to the landlord's attention."

Enns said he has also found pills and needles near the building's exterior. When CBC News visited the building on Thursday, a capped syringe could be seen on the ground beside the back door.

A syringe was found at the back door of Nathan Enns' apartment building on Thursday afternoon. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

"It just became unnerving," the father of two said.

"This isn't acceptable," he added. "This shouldn't be happening. I'm here to live and have a healthy home and this isn't what is happening."

Concerns brought to landlord

Enns said he has brought his concerns to Multiplex Property Management, which manages the building, numerous times.

"They have not done what a property management company should be doing," he said. "They haven't been doing the repairs in a timely manner. They haven't been addressing the security issues."

Enns said the locks on the building were changed after he complained they were being stuffed with paper and other debris, allowing people to enter the building, but changing the locks didn't address the problem of non-residents entering the building throughout the day.

CBC News emailed and phoned Multiplex Properties Management for comment, but didn't receive a response by deadline. However, a company representative said in a text message to Enns that it doesn't have the ability to employ an onsite caretaker and is doing everything in its power to care for the building.

The building's owner, Al Gagliardi, declined to comment on the record when reached on Friday by CBC.

Security camera installed

Enns even installed his own security camera in the hallway of his building, but he says it was ripped down about a month later. The word "rat" was then written outside of his door with an arrow pointing to his suite.

Nathan Enns says the word 'rat' was written outside his door in a Brandon, Man., apartment block, with an arrow pointing to his suite, after he installed a security camera in the hallway. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Enns, a general contractor who lives on disability assistance due to Ehlers-Danlos syndrome — a connective tissue disorder — said he would just move from the building, but he can't find any apartments in Brandon that are suitable and within his budget. He currently earns $970 a month. Right now the bulk of that, $865, goes toward his rent. He said he doesn't qualify for any programs to assist with rent.

According to Economic Development Brandon, the apartment vacancy rate in Brandon in 2017 was 1.5 per cent.

Enns doesn't currently have custody of his two children. He'd like to one day be able to bring them to his home, but he says right now, that's not an option.

"This isn't it," he said. "I can't bring my kids here."

Nathan Enns' hearing with the Residential Tenancies Branch takes place later this month. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Enns is now seeking $2,500 from the property management company though Manitoba's Residential Tenancies Board — a figure based on two months rent, his damage deposit, utility costs and moving costs — for failing to provide a safe place to live. His hearing takes place later this month.

In the meantime, Enns said he's been given some hope. His city councillor has helped connect him with Brandon Housing First, a program that helps low income people find stable, affordable housing in the city.

"My hope is to raise awareness and have people that are low income speak up.… Don't think that you don't have a voice," said Enns. "It's taken me far too many years of being pushed around and stepped on by landlords."