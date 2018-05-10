Skip to Main Content
Predators' Mike Fisher out for Game 7 against Jets

Notifications

New

Predators' Mike Fisher out for Game 7 against Jets

Mike Fisher won't play for the Predators in Game 7 against the Winnipeg Jets because of a lower-body injury.

Winner of Thursday's Game 7 will face Vegas in Western Conference final

CBC News ·
Nashville Predators centre Mike Fisher won't play in Game 7 due to a lower-body injury. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/File)

Mike Fisher won't play for the Predators in Game 7 against the Winnipeg Jets because of a lower-body injury.

The team announced Fisher's absence Thursday about three hours before puck drop of the deciding game in the second-round series between the NHL's top two teams.

The Predators called Fisher day-to-day in the first update on the 37-year-old centre since he left in the first period of Game 6 Monday.

Fisher, who came out of retirement late in the season to rejoin the team he helped lead to the Stanley Cup Final a year ago, skated just five shifts for 2:58 in Game 6.

Calle Jarnkrok is expected to replace Fisher as Nashville's fourth-line centre.

The winner of Game 7 faces the expansion Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference final that begins Saturday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us