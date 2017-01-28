As the death toll continues to rise from Canada's fentanyl epidemic, one Manitoba health authority is taking steps to combat potentially fatal overdoses by offering what could be a life-saving overdose-reversing drug free of charge.

Prairie Mountain Health, a health authority that covers a large part of southwestern Manitoba and Brandon, says it's started to hand out take-home naloxone kits at six health centres within its region.

Harm reduction nurses will start giving the kits to anyone who's at risk of an opioid overdose.

In a press release, nurse Pam Whitfield said registered nurses will have private conversations to determine if a patient is eligible for a naloxone kit.

The region plans to expand its naloxone distribution next month to other sites within the health authority.

Fentanyl has been linked to thousands of deaths across Canada, including 914 cases from B.C. in 2016 alone.

There is increasing concern now from health officials about carfentanil, an elephant tranquilizer 100 times stronger than fentanyl.