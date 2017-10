Yellow caution tape has been placed around a home in Winnipeg's East Kidonan neighbourhood Sunday afternoon, and an unmarked police car is outside.

A Winnipeg police spokesperson said they were called to the home in the 400 block of Nairn Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon because of reports of a "serious assault."

The spokesperson also said police may release more details on the investigation in the coming days.