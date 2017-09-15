Nahanni Fontaine continues to support Wab Kinew's leadership bid after a woman came forward to say she was thrown across a room by the NDP MLA 14 years ago.

"I am a firm believer in people's ability to change," Fontaine said. "We all have the capacity to change for the better or for the worse, and I really have seen a tremendous growth in Wab."

Tara Hart, the woman at the centre of the domestic abuse allegations against Kinew, told The Canadian Press on Thursday that she lived with Kinew in 2003.

One night they got into an argument, and Hart alleges Kinew flung her across the living room, leaving her with rug burn on her legs. The incident prompted her to end their two-year relationship, move out and contact RCMP to file a complaint, Hart said.

Kinew has denied that he hit or threw Hart at any time. He was charged in June 2003 with two counts of assault, court records show, but at some point the charges were stayed.

'I support Wab 100 per cent'

Fontaine said she didn't know Kinew during that period in his life but she has gotten to know him well over the past year and a half, through the campaign for the 2016 provincial election and their positions as members of the Manitoba Legislative Assembly.

"I have witnessed first-hand his change and his growth, certainly as an MLA but also as a community member and certainly as a husband and a father," she said.

NDP MLA Wab Kinew denies the allegations of domestic violence by a former girlfriend. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Fontaine has been a longtime advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women. When asked if her support means she doesn't believe Hart's account of the fight, Fontaine said it wasn't fair for her to comment on an incident she doesn't know anything about.

"I absolutely have always taken the stand that women are telling the truth," she said.

"What I am saying is that I also do believe that a fundamental component to dealing with domestic violence is supporting our men to be active participants in fighting against domestic violence."

Kinew is considered the front-runner for the leadership of Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats, which will be decided on Saturday.

"In the context of a leadership race, in a context of the work that we need to do as the NDP, in respect to all of the chaos that is going on in this province, I support Wab 100 per cent," Fontaine said.

Be upfront about your background: Ashton

If you are going to be running for premier, you have to be upfront about your personal background, said Steve Ashton, Kinew's rival for the leadership.

"I think the real question there is why he didn't disclose this," Ashton said.

"I will let people be a judge of whether he has changed, but I do think we have to take domestic violence very seriously. I did call on Wab to own up."

University of Manitoba law professor Karen Busby said she could not speak to the specific allegations but in general, charges are stayed in domestic violence cases for two main reasons: if the victim is reluctant to testify or if there are inconsistencies in the victim's story.

"If they have given inconsistent stories, you have to prove these cases beyond a reasonable doubt, and if you can impugn the credibility in some way about the story and then the charges would be stayed," she said.

"The Crown has an obligation to stay a charge if they don't think there is a reasonable chance of conviction."