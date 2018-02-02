Winnipeg police have charged a fourth person with first-degree murder of a man who was beaten to death over an extended period of time inside an apartment building last year.

Mustafa Peyawary, 29, was found unresponsive in an apartment in Winnipeg's Fort Richmond neighbourhood on Aug. 13.

Aram Soroush, 25, was originally arrested in Vancouver on Jan. 10 after the Winnipeg Police Service issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest. Soroush was charged with conspiracy to commit murder when he was arrested, but on Friday police announced that charge had been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Police have already charged three other men with first-degree murder: Damir Kulic, 27, of Vancouver; Ahamed Althaaf Ismail, 29, of Edmonton; and Matthew Marjanovic, 29, of Winnipeg.

All four men are in police custody.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers.