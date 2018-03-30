Winnipeg musician looking for help tracking down stolen one-of-a-kind guitar

Bruce Berven is hoping a one-of-a-kind guitar stolen from his parked car in Winnipeg this week will find its way back home to him.

The Mariachi Ghost member says the vosarona — a Mexican acoustic bass guitar — is the only one like it in the city, meaning it will not be an easy instrument for the thief to sell.

"This is an instrument that is very valuable to myself, but it's not something that a lot of other people would attribute a lot of value to," he told CBC News Friday. "The person who stole it might not know what to do with what he has."

Berven, who plays the vosarona with the Western Canadian Music Award-winning band and its acoustic offshoot, Son del Norte, was at a friend's house in Windsor Park Thursday night when someone broke into his locked car and made off with the guitar.

"You feel the floor drop out from under you," he said of the theft. "I try to avoid attaching sentimentality or emotion to objects, but this is definitely something that has been with me through thick and thin, and it's also just very difficult to replace."

Only available in Mexico

Berven says the instrument can only be purchased in Veracruz, Mexico, where they're made.

It looks similar to a traditional guitar, but Berven says it's the way the instrument is built that sets the vosarona apart.

"Where you would normally build a guitar out of multiple pieces of wood, this is one solid block," he explained. "For the body of the guitar, they either drill out or whittle away so that you have basically a large spoon, if you can imagine that.

"It's got a very unique sound and it's not something that you would find too often in the city of Winnipeg, Manitoba."

When it was stolen, the guitar was in a bluish, dark grey semi-rigid backpack case. The case has a tan coloured patch with the words "Angel D L Rosa" printed on it.

Bruce Berven with his one-of-a-kind guitar. (Bruce Berven/Supplied)

Berven said the guitar was worth about $600 when it was purchased in Mexico in 2011.

The theft couldn't have happened at a worse time, as Berven was set to play a show with Son del Norte at Times Changed High and Lonesome Club Saturday night.

Luckily, the same friend who brought him the guitar in the first place has lent him another one for the performance.

"Usually it would be a very hard instrument to find here in Winnipeg, so I will be OK for the show, but obviously this is a big loss."

Berven filed a police report and has posted a photo of the guitar to his Facebook page in the hopes that someone will recognize the unique guitar and let him know if they see it.

Hoping for return, 'no questions asked'

He's also printing up flyers he'll take to local pawn shops, while he scours online resale sites for the instrument.

In the meantime, he's hopeful whoever stole the guitar will find it in their heart to return it.

"I would just love to have it back, no questions asked," he said. "If they find a way to deliver it …I will be just very glad to have it back in my possession."