Musicians are coming together in Winnipeg Saturday evening to support a program that gives gives kids the opportunity to play music.

Chenoa McKelvey, Garrett Neiles and the Spencer Myers Band will hit the stage at Red River College's Princess Street campus for the Music 4 Music concert in support of Sistema Winnipeg, a free after-school music program.

The program is based on the El Sistema model from Venezuela.

"The idea is that if you can give some of these children opportunities that they otherwise don't have access to, you are able to impact them in their well-being, their skills, and then through them you reach their family and get them involved so that one day the community benefits long-term," said Sistema Winnipeg manager Shannon Darby.

In the six years since Sistema started in Winnipeg, it has grown from 30 kids to more than 150 students.

"It's a program like you don't find elsewhere. We go five days after school and it's free for participants," Darby said.

The students start out with Styrofoam instruments, learning to work as an orchestra and respect their instruments, Darby said. When they finally get their hands on the real thing, she said, it's magical.

"It's almost hard to get them to stop playing."

The kids in the program currently range in age from six to 13 and are from King Edward Community School and Elwick Community School. Darby said the goal is to expand the program to other schools and to offer it to students up until their graduation.

She said the benefits of the program aren't just in the skills they pick up playing the instrument.

"It changes the way a child thinks about music. It's also how they think about expression," she said.

After Saturday's event, 100 of the students will be taking the stage with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday as part of the Valentine's Special concert.