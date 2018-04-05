Fire burns through notorious rooming house known as Murder Mansion

Fire has gutted a notorious building known as Murder Mansion.

The fire at the multi-unit building, which has been vacant for a couple of months and set for demolition, was called in around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Through the early morning hours, fire crews with aerial ladders sprayed down the building on Balmoral Street, sending smoke into the air around the neighbourhood.

Balmoral remains blocked to traffic north at Notre Dame Avenue.

Fire crews spray water on the boarded-up and vacant building Thursday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Police said the blaze is likely suspicious because the building, surrounded in temporary fencing with a Wreck It Demolition sign, was vacant.

Spoke to one person who says he walks by here every day and us surprised it has taken this long before it burned down. No one inside no injuries. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/jz7ijdqkEe">pic.twitter.com/jz7ijdqkEe</a> —@CBCMeaghanK

The property at 624-626 Balmoral has been the site of numerous assaults, stabbings and homicides over the past 10 years, earning it the Murder Mansion moniker.

In December, it caught fire three times in just over two weeks. The last one ultimately forced the tenants of the 22-unit building out for good.

The fire at the vacant residence, known as Murder Mansion, began around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. (Submitted by Rachel Foulger)

The owner, Jeff Shwaluk, told CBC News in February that he had applied for a demolition permit and was talking to developers who had recently bought some adjacent land.

Shwaluk was looking to sell his property and said his asking price was about $400,000 with the building on it, or about $500,000 with the building torn down.