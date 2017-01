A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder following the death of an elderly man in Swan River.

The 90-year-old victim was found dead on Sunday.

RCMP arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with second degree murder in relation to the death, police said in a release on Wednesday. The accused is also from Swan River.

Police said it doesn't appear the two men knew each other.

The accused appeared in Provincial Court in Swan River on Wednesday.