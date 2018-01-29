RCMP charged a man with murder after a woman died following an alleged assault in St. Theresa Point First Nation.

Island Lake RCMP were called after a 35-year-old woman was taken to the St. Theresa Point Nursing Station around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday. She was pronounced dead upon arrival.

RCMP said their investigation determined the woman had been assaulted. A 34-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, 13 counts of breaching a recognizance and four counts of failing to comply with probation.

The major crime unit and forensic identification section are helping the investigation.

St. Theresa Point First Nation is about 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg.