One man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in an apartment building in Winnipeg's Kildonan Crossing neighbourhood.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the 1100 block of Munroe Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Const. Jason Michalyshen said police were called after an altercation between three men broke out in a hallway at the apartment block.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed and rushed to hospital in critical condition. His condition has since upgraded to stable.

Police have two male suspects in custody.

The men, aged 18-22, face charges of aggravated assault.