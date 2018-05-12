Kenaston Boulevard reopened to traffic after 5-vehicle crash Saturday morning

Kenaston Boulevard has been reopened, after a five-vehicle crash forced the rerouting of traffic Saturday morning.

Police sent out a warning about traffic delays around 10:30 a.m. on social media, asking people to stay away.

Traffic was backed up northbound, they said, and was being rerouted between Waverley Street and Scurfield Boulevard.

Multi-vehicle accident near the Kenaston / Bishop intersection. Traffic is backed up for N/B and will be rerouted between Waverley and Scurfield. Crews on site. Please do your best to avoid the area —@wpgpolice

The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. One woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, said police.

Traffic on Kenaston was reopened at about 11:45 a.m.