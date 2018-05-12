Skip to Main Content
Kenaston Boulevard reopened to traffic after 5-vehicle crash Saturday morning

Kenaston Boulevard has been reopened, after a five-vehicle crash forced the rerouting of traffic Saturday morning.

Crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Winnipeg police say

Traffic on Kenaston Boulevard was rerouted after a Saturday morning crash, police said. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Police sent out a warning about traffic delays around 10:30 a.m. on social media, asking people to stay away.

Traffic was backed up northbound, they said, and was being rerouted between Waverley Street and Scurfield Boulevard.

The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. One woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, said police.

Traffic on Kenaston was reopened at about 11:45 a.m.

