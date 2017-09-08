Much to do at ManyFest
Air Date: Sep 08, 2017 6:04 PM CT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Saturday
Sunny
26°C
Sunday
Sunny
31°C
Monday
Sunny
26°C
Tuesday
Sunny
30°C
Wednesday
Sunny
27°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
Must Watch
-
Complications caused by wasp stings kill 3 in Manitoba this summer
1:50
The city's former top entomologist is warning Winnipeggers to take precautions around wasps after Manitoba's chief medical examiner confirmed three people have died of complications or reactions caused by wasps stings in the province so far this summer.
-
Victim in fatal plane crash took aircraft without permission: RCMP
1:33
The victim in a fatal plane crash near St. Andrew's airport Thursday morning is a 29-year-old man from Thunder Bay, Ont., who did not have permission to be flying the aircraft, RCMP say.
Top News Headlines
- Caribbean assesses damage from Hurricane Irma as Florida prepares for devastation
- Canadian pilots and Dutch troops scramble to shore up devastated St. Maarten
- 'Very unfortunate' stories to come from Equifax data breach, security expert says
- 'The Trump Party': Why the president's base is commending him for siding with Democrats
- The National LIVE
Most Viewed
- Winnipeg mom wants changes to policy she says excludes son from school bus
- 29-year-old victim in fatal plane crash took aircraft without permission: RCMP
- Cathay House owner blames customers, rivals for health violation fines
- Complications of wasp stings kill 3 in Manitoba this summer
- Rod Peeler: The man behind the bus bench
- 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Winnipeg Tim Hortons: police
- Winnipeg Jets goalie has Kroppy portrait painted on hockey mask
- Manitoba Crown attorney charged with public mischief
- Impaired driving suspected in Dugald and Perimeter crash
Special Coverage
-
RED LIGHT RACE
Red-light-running senior to challenge ticket with help of forensic traffic engineer
Defence hopes to win case by using physics, human behaviour to prove that 4-second yellow is too short
-
SWITCHED AT BIRTH
No criminal wrongdoing in switched-at-birth cases, Manitoba RCMP say
2 cases of babies being sent home with wrong parents occurred in 1975 at Norway House hospital
-
Absolutely Manitoba
This season, journey into our province's past and future.
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day