The new owner of Movie Village, Greg Tonn, says, regrettably, he will not be swooping in to save the former landmark in Osborne Village.

The rental business just can't stand up to the online streaming giants.

Over the next week, Tonn, who also owns Into the Music, is selling off all remaining titles out of the former Movie Village/Music Trader location on Osborne Street.

Since he bought the business in January, he has already sold about 15,000 titles. There are just under 20,000 left to sell.

"I feel more than a twinge of guilt about being the guy with the black hat riding in and saying, 'This had got to go,'" he said. "Liquidating was our only option."

At its peak, Movie Village had rows and rows of obscure, arty films next to the big, summer blockbusters. Chances are, if you lived in Winnipeg in the 1990s you handled a VHS or two and then DVDs, with the iconic a yellow and black Movie Village stamp.

"I mean I rented movies there just like anybody else," says Tonn.

But he is in business to make a profit and pay salaries. Movie rentals have been steadily declining at Movie Village by about 15 per cent annually for the past three years.

For the most part, Tonn says he's felt empathy from Winnipeggers who recognize the bigger market forces at play.

"People understand that Netflix and Crave and those services have so greatly impacted what this business is."

Tonn, who has owned Into the Music for 31 years, is betting on a sustainable market for hard copies of music. He plans to use the space once taken up by copies of DVDs and Blurays with vinyl records, CDs and stereo equipment.

After March 31, any remaining movies will be sold online.