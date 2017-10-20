A blaze that destroyed a North End home on Thursday is being investigated by the city's arson strike force.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the home on Mountain Avenue, between Salter Street and Aikins Street, around 8 p.m.

Firefighters entered the boarded-up home to fight the flames but the platoon chief decided it wasn't safe and they continued the blaze from outside.

The fire was out before 10:30 p.m. but police remained on scene. The home was a total loss and the damage was estimated at $143,000, fire officials said.

A neighbours told CBC News that the house had been on fire before.