Police arrest man in hit and run on Portage Avenue that left motorcyclist dead

Police have a man in custody in connection with a fatal hit and run over the weekend that left a motorcyclist dead.

Robert Benson, 40, died in hospital Sunday. He was rushed to hospital after his motorcycle and a van collided on Portage Avenue at Home Street on Saturday afternoon.

The driver and a passenger in the van left the vehicle at the scene and took off on foot. Police said the van had not been reported stolen.

Police made a public plea for the driver to come forward.

On Tuesday morning, Winnipeg police confirmed one man has been arrested.

Investigators are expected to release more details this morning.

Benson worked as a bouncer at the Marion Hotel and was known by most of his friends as Matt Cave, his sister Heather Benson told CBC News on Monday.

"We had 40 more years we were supposed to get with him," she said. "He was a hell of guy."

A father of two, Benson would've celebrated his 18th wedding anniversary this summer, his sister said.

Supporters planned to hold a motorized vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Benson's co-worker Avery Ross said Monday.

Supporters are expected to follow a route from the Marion Hotel to the crash site on Portage, looping back past the Legislature to raise motorcycle safety awareness before returning to the hotel.