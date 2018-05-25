East St. Paul motorcyclist killed after being hit by multiple vehicles

A 71-year-old man from East St. Paul was killed last night when he was hit by two, maybe three, vehicles.

Police believe the motorcyclist was travelling west on Highway 213 near Lornehill Road in the municipality of Springfield around 11 p.m. when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old.

The collision threw the motorcyclist off his bike. He landed on the road, where he was hit by another westbound vehicle, driven by a 30-year-old woman from Portage la Prairie.

Police believe the motorcyclist was hit a third time by a vehicle travelling east, but the driver did not stop. Anyone with information that could help police identify the driver is asked to call Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847.​

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the site.

It is unknown if alcohol played a factor in the collision.

Officers from the Oakbank RCMP detachment and an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.