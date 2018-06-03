Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist dies in hit and run on Portage Avenue

A man who was taken to hospital in critical condition after his motorcycle was struck by a van has died.

Portage Avenue was blocked both ways Saturday after collision near Home Street

Elisha Dacey · CBC News ·
A motorcycle rider has died after a crash on Portage Avenue Saturday afternoon (Travis Golby/CBC)

Winnipeg police confirmed Sunday morning the motorcyclist, in his 40s, died in hospital.

Police say the driver of the van and a passenger fled from the scene on foot after their van, travelling north on Home Street, struck the motorcycle, heading west on Portage Avenue at about 2:15 p.m.

Portage Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated.

Winnipeg police are asking any witnesses to the accident to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.

Police investigate a crash between a motorcycle and minivan at Portage Avenue near Home Street Saturday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

With files from Nelly Gonzalez

