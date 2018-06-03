Motorcyclist dies in hit and run on Portage Avenue

A man who was taken to hospital in critical condition after his motorcycle was struck by a van has died.

Winnipeg police confirmed Sunday morning the motorcyclist, in his 40s, died in hospital.

Police say the driver of the van and a passenger fled from the scene on foot after their van, travelling north on Home Street, struck the motorcycle, heading west on Portage Avenue at about 2:15 p.m.

Portage Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated.

Winnipeg police are asking any witnesses to the accident to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.