Motorcyclist lucky to be alive after semi runs red and is charged with distracted driving

A Manitoba motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after a semi-trailer ran a red light and hit him.

The 35-year-old Manitou, Man. rider was able to get up and walk after the crash, though he was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It happened on the afternoon of April 24 at the Perimeter Highway and McGillivary Boulevard.

RCMP posted dashcam video of the crash on social media Tuesday afternoon. The 50-year-old truck driver from the United States has been fined $406 for running the red light and for distracted driving.

RCMP say witnesses at the scene saw the semi driver on his phone before the crash.