Kerri Therrien is preparing for the first Christmas of her life without her mother.

Sixty-eight-year-old Lois Klaus was killed walking across the street in East Kildonan.

"I'm devastated that she is gone and in such a tragic way," Therrien said.

"There are so many things you think of that you wanted to tell them and you will never get the chance."

Therrien, who lives in Vermilion Bay, Ont., received a call from Health Sciences Centre and Winnipeg police on Sunday. Her mother had been struck while crossing Henderson Highway at Kimberly Avenue.

"They informed me what had happened, that she had severe brain damage and was unconscious and they asked me to come in," she said. "So I gathered what I could and basically took off for the four hour drive to Winnipeg."

On the long drive with her 12-year-old son Austin, Therrien had a million thoughts — she was scared, worried and upset.

"I don't know if she had near misses in the past but she always warned me about [that intersection], to be careful. But now I don't know if I could ever bring myself to cross it," Therrien said.

On Monday, Klaus was pronounced dead.

'My mom raised me to be a very strong person and I am grateful for that' - Kerri Therrien

Therrien said her mother had moved to the house on the corner of the intersection about three decades ago. On the day she died, Klaus was on her way home from St. Stephen's Anglican Church, just a block away.

Therrien was her only child and for many years it was just daughter and mother living in the home.

"She was a loving, caring, generous person. She had many friends. She was retired and she loved her church. She loved the outdoors and being outside," Therrien said. "She's just gone too soon."

While she is shocked about the death of her mother, Therrien said it's also unfortunate for the driver of the truck.

"I'm sure he's beside himself. I can only imagine what he is thinking and what he is feeling. I mean it could happen to anybody," she said.

Instead of anger, Therrien said she is focusing on remembering the kindness her mother brought to the world.

"My mom raised me to be a very strong person and I am grateful for that," she said.

Police are still investigating the collision but no charges have been laid.