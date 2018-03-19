A Winnipeg mother who pleaded guilty to abducting her children faces new charges including one count of impersonating a police officer.

The woman also faces five counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, including four counts of breaching an order not to attend a particular place, and one count of breaching an order not to possess a cell phone.

She was expected to appear in court Monday.

The woman cannot be named due to a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identities of the children.

The mother pleaded guilty in July 2017 to one count of abduction. A second abduction charge was stayed.

Caregivers reported the two children missing in June 2016 after they disappeared from the home where they were staying. Both children were under the age of 12 at the time.

The abduction prompted a Canada-wide warrant. Four days later, police located all three in a vehicle in Winnipeg.

When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the mother refused and drove away, hitting a police vehicle. At one point, she got out of her vehicle and tried to run off with her children.

The mother was arrested and her children were taken into care.