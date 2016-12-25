Which CBC Manitoba videos made you watch, click and share in 2016?

Our Facebook page videos have garnered millions of views, from deceptively cuddly polar bears and massive piles of dead fish flies to a stereotypically Canadian "beer heist" and a look back at that epic snowstorm in '86.

The five videos that top our most-viewed list of the year cover everything from politics and business to social issues and health. One of them might make you cry. Another might make you hungry.

So let's count down the top five, shall we?

5. A non-francophone minister of francophone affairs

Shortly after his Tories took power this spring, Premier Brian Pallister raised some eyebrows by picking Riel MLA Rochelle Squires — a unilingual anglophone — as the minister responsible for francophone affairs.

"I have a steep learning curve ahead of me," Squires replied — in English — after a reporter asked her, en français, about her proficiency in the language.

Some in the Franco-Manitoban community expressed concern Squires would not understand the culture she has been tasked with representing and protecting.

Francophone affairs minister does not speak French0:48

4. Tattoos with a powerful message

Winnipeg musician Robb Nash works with youth in self-harm prevention, and hundreds of students have confided in him by handing him their suicide notes.

He has honoured some of them by having his arm tattooed with the names of the first 120 young people who gave him their notes.

"I want to be able to show kids that are feeling suicidal, look, look at the names on my arm," Nash told CBC News in June.

"These were all kids that were just like you. You're not alone. They were also in that dark place, and they are still here today."

Robb Nash on the meaning behind his tattoos2:42

3. Sandy Bay First Nation housing crisis

Videos showing broken-down homes infested with rats, cockroaches and mould at Sandy Bay First Nation sparked public outrage over the state of housing in Indigenous communities.

The situation at Sandy Bay has also prompted an outpouring of donations of heaters and clothing to help residents stay warm through the winter, as some homes have no heat.

Lacey Malcolm lives with 14 people in a cockroach infested four-bedroom home in Sandy Bay1:53

2. Love lives on

Many of you had all the feels from watching Brett Purdy's profile of Bill and Doris Barr, whose bond remains strong even as Doris battles Alzheimer's disease, which has robbed her ability to speak much, if at all.

"When the minister said, 'For better or for worse, or rich or for poor, in sickness and in health,' I meant it. And she meant it," said Bill, 91.

Love lives on: Couple married for 66 years copes with Alzheimer's disease2:53

1. Jollibee buzz

Chickenjoy enthusiasts rejoice! The "McDonald's of the Philippines" opened its first Canadian location in Winnipeg on Dec. 15, and many Filipinos living in Manitoba couldn't be more excited.

"I grew up eating Jollibee so yeah, I'm really excited," one customer said in this opening-day montage, which has garnered well over 900,000 views on CBC Manitoba's Facebook page — making it our most-viewed video of the year.

Jollibee opens in Winnipeg1:31

Want to know more about Jollibee and its popular dishes, such as chicken and spaghetti? Get the dish with our explainer:

The buzz around Jollibee: First Canadian location lands in Winnipeg0:51

