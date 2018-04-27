Mosquito larviciding has started in Winnipeg

The snow may have only just disappeared off the streets of Winnipeg, but the city is already starting its annual assault on mosquitoes.

Ken Nawolsky, the superintendent of Winnipeg's insect control branch, said larviciding got started this week.

"Although the spring temperatures have been below normal until mid-April, the return to more seasonable temperatures has triggered the hatch of the spring species of mosquitoes in the water," he said in the city's first insect control update of the season, released Friday.

"If weather conditions continue to remain dry, a normal spring larviciding program is anticipated."

Ken Nawolsky is the superintendent of Winnipeg's insect control branch. (Trevor Brine/CBC) Plans for the mosquito fight this year include the use of a 100 per cent biological larvicide delivered by various means, including from four helicopters.

Crews will monitor and treat over 28,000 hectares of water on an ongoing basis and plan to keep track of adult nuisance mosquitoes numbers in New Jersey Light Traps starting Monday.

The first trap counts will be posted on the Insect Control website May 2.

Mosquito fogging will only be used if needed and a 90-meter buffer zone will be respected for homeowners who request it.

According to the city's website, fogging will be done with deltamethrin, which was approved by Health Canada last spring and replaced malathion.

Buffer zone requests can be made by emailing 311@winnipeg.ca.

Meanwhile homeowners are being asked to help in the mosquito fight by eliminating standing water on their properties.

More from CBC Manitoba: