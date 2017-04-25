A group of Muslims living in south-central Manitoba want to rezone a commercial space in Winkler, Man. and establish the city's first mosque.

City councillors meet Tuesday to hear from the group behind the rezoning application, the Manitoba Islamic Association, along with anyone else who would like to speak on the issue.

Winkler's first mosque is located within this commercial building on Mountain Avenue. (Google Maps)

Already the Muslim association has been meeting in the space they would like to rezone, a single-storey commercial building on Mountain Avenue.

"It's just a facility where they can in fact meet as a community and have their prayer sessions both for women and men separately," said Winkler mayor Martin Harder, who is in support of the mosque application.

"People who are within the community have the freedom to worship as they choose."

Winkler, a city home to about 12,600 people, has seen a growth spurt in recent years thanks in part to immigration and the small, burgeoning Muslim community wants an official place to worship together.

Harder estimates there are between 135 and 150 Muslims in Winkler and the surrounding communities that would gather at a central mosque in town.

While nothing will change on the exterior of the building, he said it's hard to say how much opposition there will be to the mosque.

"All of the negative comments come out on Facebook. We've had a lot of positive comments on Facebook as well," Harder said.

Idris Elbakri, president of the Manitoba Islamic Association, said he was surprised by the number of people who opposed the mosque on Facebook and who expressed Islamophobic views.

"Some of it was quite negative," he said ahead of Tuesday's meeting. "We don't think that represents Winkler or Pembina Valley in any way and we think that tonight's hearing will proceed as a normal hearing and the rezoning will be granted."

'What's there to fear?'

One commenter, responding to a neutral Facebook post by former mayoral candidate Wolfgang Schaefer linking to the upcoming meeting, wrote in the thread below, "We need to put our foot down and stop appeasing to this Islam."

Others compared the religion to terrorist groups and referred to the Muslim-majority countries as a horror.

"Instead of fearing each other, let's [get] to know each other," said Elbakri in response to the comments.

"Winnipeg has eight mosques, Thompson has a mosque, what's there to fear? Muslims have been here a long time. There are global issues that are going on in other parts of the world but the Muslims that are here want to live their lives like every other Canadian."

Winkler's mayor estimates the new mosque will serve between 135 and 150 Muslims in the community and surrounding areas. (REUTERS)

Others on Facebook were ardent in their support for Winkler's growing Muslim community.

"We welcome our Muslim sisters and brothers to enjoy our mutual Canadian privilege and right to freedom of worship," one commenter wrote.

That is the Winkler Elbakri said he has come to know after speaking at churches and community events in the area.

"If people are speaking from a place of hatred and racism then they're in the wrong country," he said.

Winkler's mayor said the city has shown it's a welcoming place for Muslims and pointed to the recent influx of Syrian refugees as an example.

"There's five families that moved into Winkler, none of them government-sponsored. It was all sponsored by a local, caring Christian community and so there's been a genuine openness and a caring atmosphere," Harder said.