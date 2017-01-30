Some Muslims in Winnipeg say the mass shooting in Quebec has alarmed and distressed them, but it won't make them secure the doors to their mosques.

Ibrahim Mohammed, who was at the Winnipeg Central Mosque on Monday morning, said the sanctuary has always been open for anyone to pray in or to simply come to learn more about Islam or the Muslim faith.

And that's how it will stay.

"We respect everybody who comes in, Muslim, non-Muslim, they come in. Everybody's welcome to come in," he said.

"Why we should have locks to the house of God?"

Six men died in a shooting during evening prayers on Sunday at the Islamic cultural centre of Quebec, and 19 people were wounded.

Five people remained in critical condition in hospital on Monday morning, including three in intensive care, a hospital spokesperson said.

Men were praying on the ground floor of the building when the attack happened, while women and children were upstairs. Those killed ranged in age from 35 to 70.

This message was posted on a lamppost outside Winnipeg Central Mosque. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Two men have been arrested but police have not released their identities.

While Winnipeg Central Mosque won't lock its doors, that doesn't mean local Muslims aren't afraid.

"We are worrying that this may spread, and if it's not stopped, everybody's going to be affected," Mohammed said, adding he's trying to put more emphasis on trust and faith.

Support for Canada's community began showing up on social media soon after news about the events in Quebec came out.

And a Facebook message posted by the Winnipeg Central Mosque, expressing thoughts and prayers for the Quebec victims and their families, has been met with an outpouring of love and support.

An outpouring of love and support was posted on the Winnipeg Central Mosque Facebook page. (Facebook)

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman also expressed love in a message on Twitter Monday morning.

"To our friends/neighbours who are Muslim: Winnipeg loves you & will protect you. We will fight all forms of hatred, together," he wrote.

The Manitoba Islamic Association invites the public to a community prayer at 8 p.m. Monday at the Winnipeg Grand Mosque on Waverley Street.

"We respond to this tragedy with prayers for the victims and for Quebec City and for Canada to remain a safe haven for people of all faiths and background," said Osaed Khan, president of the Manitoba Islamic Association.

"Places of worship should be peaceful refuge for all, regardless of religion," Khan added.

"We do not want to jump to conclusions until all the facts are known, but having this happen at this time leaves us on edge."