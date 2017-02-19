Dozens more asylum seekers — including at least one baby — who fled the United States for Canada, made their way into Manitoba early Sunday morning, CBC News has learned.

The asylum seekers are at the Emerson, Man., border right now and are waiting to be processed by agents with the Canada Border Services Agency.

Jay Ihme, a spokesperson for the Emerson Fire Department, said fire crews — who handle medical calls — were dispatched to the Emerson port of entry around 6:30 a.m. to help a woman who had fallen on the ice.

The woman was from Africa and was part of the group of asylum seekers — the latest who've made their way into Manitoba.

"We had a bit of a language problem," Ihme said.

Ihme said he was sleeping when he got paged to attend to this morning's call.

He said he wasn't fazed by the call — there have been so many in recent months, it's become commonplace.

As CBC News revealed in January, hundreds of asylum seekers walked into Canada near the Emerson border to make a refugee claim in 2016 alone.

The issue came into the spotlight and attracted international media attention after two Ghanaian men suffered frostbite during the walk into Manitoba from the U.S. on Christmas Eve.

The two men were so badly hurt they required amputation, but both said the trek was worth it.