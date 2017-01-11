More cold days ahead in southern Manitoba
Air Date: Jan 10, 2017 5:39 PM CT
Warm weather is heading in for the weekend.
Thursday
Light snow and blowing snow
-23°C
Friday
Sunny
-17°C
Saturday
Sunny
-9°C
Sunday
Sunny
-5°C
Monday
Sunny
-5°C
The Forks river trail opens
Winnipeg's ever-popular river trail is ready for skaters and walkers and for the first time in three years, it goes along the Assiniboine from The Forks.
Sherbrook Pool in Winnipeg's West End reopens
Sherbrook Pool has finally reopened more than four years after an inspection prompted its sudden closure.
