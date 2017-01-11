More cold days ahead in southern Manitoba

Air Date: Jan 10, 2017 5:39 PM CT

Warm weather is heading in for the weekend.

Weather

Thursday

Light snow and blowing snow

-23°C

Friday

Sunny

-17°C

Saturday

Sunny

-9°C

Sunday

Sunny

-5°C

Monday

Sunny

-5°C

