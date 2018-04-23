Rookie Charleswood-Tuxedo councillor considers federal run

Coun. Marty Morantz is considering a run for federal politics mere months before the City of Winnipeg's own election.

The rookie Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte Ridge councillor says he's mulling his options, in advance of October's municipal election and 2019 federal contest.

"I am weighing my political options and will make an announcement as to my decision just as quickly as I am able," Morantz told CBC News in a statement early Monday afternoon.

Morantz was elected to council in 2014. He ran as a Progressive Conservative candidate in the provincial riding of River Heights in 2011, finishing second to Liberal Jon Gerrard.

Should Morantz decide not to seek a second council term, as many as four of the city's 15 seats could be wide open in October.

Coun. Jenny Gerbasi, the longest-serving member of council, announced in March she won't seek a sixth term in Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry.

The newly renamed and redrawn St. Norbert council seat will be wide open, as South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Coun. Janice Lukes announced in January she plans to seek her second council term in the brand-new Waverley West ward.​

The fate of Transcona is also up in the air, as 16-year councillor Russ Wyatt has been absent from city hall since January due to addictions treatment.

The 2018 municipal election is slated for Oct. 18. Mayoral candidates may register their campaigns in May, while council candidates may register in July.

Nominations, which are required to appear on the ballot, take place in September.