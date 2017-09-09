A moose that's been on the loose in Winnipeg since Friday morning is now in custody after Manitoba Conservation officers tranquillized it in a field near the University of Manitoba.

Police set up a blockade on Chancellor Matheson Road in south Winnipeg, creating lineups as football fans headed to Investors Group Field for Saturday's Banjo Bowl match between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Police and Manitoba Conservation officers tranquilized the moose calf. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

Around 2:30 p.m., Winnipeg police tweeted that the moose had been caught and fans would be able to head into the stadium shortly. The Bombers also tweeted that Chancellor Matheson had reopened.

Police and conservation have tranquilized the moose calf by IGF. Fans should be free to walk in shortly. Thanks for your patience. — @wpgpolice

Conservation officers had been in the Crescent Park neighbourhood, in Winnipeg's Fort Garry area, searching for the moose since it was first reported walking through streets in the area late Friday morning.

A Manitoba Conservation spokesperson said the moose is a calf.