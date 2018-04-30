Manitoba Moose down Griffins 5-1 to advance to second round of AHL playoffs

The Manitoba Moose are moving on in the American Hockey League playoffs.

Brendan Lemieux scored once and set up two more as the Moose downed the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-1 on Monday to win their first-round series 3-2.

Manitoba, AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, will face the Rockford IceHogs in a best-of-seven second-round matchup. Game 1 goes Friday in Winnipeg.

Patrice Cormier, Michael Sgarbossa, Cameron Schilling and Chase De Leo supplied the rest of the offence for the Moose, who got a 34-save performance from Eric Comrie.

Matt Puempel found the back of the net for the Griffins while Jared Coreau stopped 25-of-29 shots in defeat.

Manitoba went 0 for 2 on the power play while Grand Rapids scored once on four chances with the man advantage.