A woman facing charges in connection with the 2016 death of a northern Manitoba man was seen recently back in the community where the incident happened, despite court orders restricting her from coming back to the area, RCMP say.

Edna McNabb isn't allowed within 20 kilometres of Moose Lake, about 480 kilometres north of Winnipeg, as part of a court-ordered curfew that stems from incidents two years ago.

RCMP found a man from Opaskwayak Cree Nation unresponsive in a Moose Lake home in October 2016. He was pronounced dead at the local nursing station at the time. Two women in their 20s from Opaskwayak Cree Nation were also attacked the same night.

McNabb was arrested and charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with the incidents at the time.

She was seen in Moose Lake on Feb. 23 of this year, in violation of court-ordered sanctions associated with the previous charges. Police searched her home in The Pas and several homes in Moose Lake but couldn't find McNabb.

RCMP have now issued a warrant for her arrest and say she is facing charges for violating her probation.

She is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2399 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online or by texting "TIPMAN" plus the message to 274637.