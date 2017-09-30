Monty Hall, the Winnipeg-born host of Let's Make a Deal, has died, according to media reports.

Hall was 96.

Sharon Hall said her father died Saturday morning of heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif, The Associated Press reported.

His death was also reported by the New York Times and TMZ.

Hall co-created Let's Make a Deal, which debuted on NBC in 1963 and became a TV staple for decades.

Contestants chosen from the studio audience wore outlandish costumes to attract Hall's attention. The game involved swapping prize items for others hidden behind doors, curtains or in boxes, leading to the famous question: Do you want Door No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3?"

His daughter says Hall, who was born in Winnipeg, enjoyed his fame and never turned down an autograph or a chance to use his name to help others.

She estimates he raised nearly $1 billion US for charity over his lifetime.

