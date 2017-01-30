Did you lose a large sum of money? If so, Winnipeg police are keeping it safe for now and want you to come pick it up.

Police located thousands of dollars recently in the south part of Winnipeg and are searching for the rightful owner.

"We're not talking about a few hundred dollars here," Const. Jason Michalyshen said Monday.

A member of the public found the money and turned it in recently, he added.

Whoever comes forward to claim the money will need to verify ownership to police. But you better act fast.

Police are using the money to cover advertising costs in the search to find the owner. Michalyshen said police will use part of the money to take out newspaper adds or help spread the word on social media.

"This one has a level of uniqueness with respect to the amount we're dealing with," he said. "Before we even reach out to the public, we're going to do everything we can internally to try and identify an owner."

If no one claims the cash by March 15, the police service will determine what to do with the money.

Anyone with information about who the money might belong to is asked to contact police at 204-986-2857.