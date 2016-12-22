A Manitoba New Democrat accused of verbally sexually harassing a subordinate has enrolled in sensitivity training.

The Manitoba Legislative Assembly's human resources department launched an investigation after the allegations emerged against Mohinder Saran, NDP MLA for The Maples.

Saran's legal representation, Gange Collins Holloway, said Thursday they were made aware of the investigation Nov. 16. The investigation has since concluded.

Saran co-operated with the investigation, his lawyers say, and is only aware of a single formal written complaint against him.

The investigation concluded that Saran must attend workplace sensitivity training. Saran complied and should be finished the course by early January.

"Mr. Saran has respected the process established by the human resources department to resolve workplace complaints," a statement dated Dec. 22 from Gange Collins Holloway reads.

"He understands that respect for the confidentiality of the process is essential to ensure that workers do not feel intimidated by the process."

Saran was accused of making "inappropriate overtures" and comments toward a subordinate. The power imbalance raised flags for one source who spoke with the Canadian Press because "someone's livelihood was at stake."

Vocal Selinger supporter

The Indian-born politician has been involved with Folklorama in past years.

He previously served as president of the Sikh Society of Manitoba and director of the India Association.

According to the NDP's website, Saran was Manitoba's first Indo-Canadian cabinet minister.

He played an important role in helping Greg Selinger get re-elected as the NDP leader in 2015.

Saran was a vocal supporter of Selinger in the lead-up to the election and helped deliver 117 delegate votes from The Maples.

Selinger promoted Saran to minister of Housing and Community Development after Saran had spent years as a backbencher. The promotion quickly followed Selinger's narrow 33-vote leadership victory over Theresa Oswald.

Saran launched an unsuccessful campaign to become House Speaker in May, losing out to current Speaker Myrna Driedger.

Driedger said last week the legislative assembly takes allegations of sexual harassment "very seriously."

A spokesperson with the NDP also said last week the party plans to reassess Saran's MLA status.

The legislature is next scheduled to sit in March 2017.