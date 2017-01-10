Manitoba's NDP caucus is meeting about the fate of a former cabinet minister who was accused of sexual harassment.

The Opposition party is deciding whether to fully reinstate Mohinder Saran, who was suspended from attending caucus meetings in November.

The NDP and Saran have not disclosed any details but a party source told The Canadian Press that Saran was accused of making inappropriate comments and overtures to a subordinate.

The NDP revealed last month that Saran had faced a similar accusation several years ago but it was resolved informally.

The legislature's human resources branch has investigated the latest accusation, and Saran's lawyer says Saran has undergone sensitivity training.

Saran was first elected in 2007 and elevated to cabinet — in the housing and community development portfolio — by former premier Greg Selinger in 2015.