Darryl Buck remembers how tough it was being a single parent to his son — and not just because of the usual challenges that come with raising kids.

Buck and his son have also struggled with poverty and homelessness.

"It was hard," he said. "I was basically on my own with everything for him."

CBC spoke with Buck as part of the series Modern Families, a look at how families reinvent themselves as circumstances change.

Buck, who was born in The Pas, Man., and is a member of the Opaskwayak Cree Nation, now lives in Winnipeg with his son, Aidan, who is 11.

He describes his relationship with Aidan's mom as "rocky," and says she's never been a part of Aidan's life.

"With us, it's not a fairy-tale story," he said.

Winnipeg father Darryl Buck with his 18-month-old daughter. He says embracing his culture and trying to be a role model has changed him. ' I want to be a good parent for them,' he says. (CBC)

A few years ago, while raising Aidan as a single dad, he hit a low point.

"The world is a hard place to live in. There were times where I was homeless."

Buck remembers one day, years ago, when he didn't know where they would get food.

"The worst feeling of all that I've ever had was when we were homeless and Aidan found a piece of candy on the ground and he ate it," he said.

The candy was wrapped up and wasn't dirty but it was still on the ground, and Buck said he felt ashamed.

But things would eventually turn around.

"The thing that really saved me was probably my culture — following those teachings, going to ceremonies."

Embracing his heritage

Today, with his son Aidan by his side, he takes part in round dances and powwows, including organizing round dances at Central Park in Winnipeg and the North End bell tower.

He now lives with his partner of four years and his children, including an 18-month-old daughter.

"Living my culture, embracing my heritage, that's what I want for them," Buck said.

"I try and be a good role model for them. I try and be that person who I want them to be and that's what's really changed me. That's what's different. I want to be a good parent for them."

He believes it's important for him and others in the community to share their stories. He's also a musician and released an album called Hope in August.

Having survived what he describes as some chaotic times, he said he feels grateful for everyone who helped him and for his family, and that he feels lucky.

"Even though we're not rich or anything, I feel rich because of my family here," he said.

"As long as I see them smile every day, things are good."