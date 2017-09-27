A person is dead and another is in critical condition after a mobile home caught fire in Norway House, a community about 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

RCMP were called out around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday and found the home completely engulfed in flames.

Three people had escaped the blaze, but officers were told there might still be another person inside.

Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters went into the home and found a person's remains.

One of the men who escaped had severe injuries and is in critical condition, RCMP said. The other two men who escaped had minor injuries.

RCMP said they are investigating the fire.

