CancerCare Manitoba's two custom vans equipped with mammography machines are still off the road undergoing checks after mechanical repairs.

The vehicles were parked in December after it was reported one was having trouble with the van's gas pedal and transmission. The second had a broken radio, a leaking sink and was showing signs of more serious wear.

CancerCare previously told CBC the vans, which offer preventative breast cancer screening services in 90 Manitoba communities, should be back on the road in February.

In a written statement sent Thursday CancerCare says the vans should be up and running next week and detailed plans are being finalized.

'The mobile [screening] unit saved my life and probably my left breast.' - Melody Smith, breast cancer survivor

"We are at the beginning stage of redeployment so it's really important that we deliver our service safely and according to required quality standards."

The spokesperson said making sure everything is ready to go before resuming the program is very important, "since these are very integrated systems."

'Mobile unit saved my life'

Fifty-six-year-old Melody Smith says it is critical CancerCare gets the vans back on the road as soon as possible. She believes an early diagnosis saved her life.

Smith got a letter when she turned 50 for her first screening mammogram. She threw it on her computer and forgot about it. A year later, she received a reminder. That's when she decided to book an appointment with the mobile breast screening van that was coming to Selkirk.

A few days later, she received a phone call from the Breast Health Centre in Winnipeg telling her a mass had been detected and a biopsy was scheduled. A week later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in her left breast.

"I had no symptoms at all. I was feeling healthy. It it wasn't for the mobile screening it would not have been found until it was too late because you couldn't find the lump because it was behind the nipple," said Smith.

"The mobile unit saved my life and probably my left breast."

Cote credits mobile breast screening van for saving her life. (Submitted by Connie Cote)

Connie Cote has a similar story. She too was diagnosed with breast cancer after undergoing a mammogram with the mobile unit in Selkirk. Within six weeks, she had surgery.

Cote says the lump in her breast was so small and deep even trained healthcare professionals missed it.

"I went for regular check ups with my doctor. She never felt it… And the surgeon, even with ultrasound and knowing exactly where it was couldn't feel it," said Cote.

Cote had a lumpectomy, 31 lymph nodes removed, six rounds of chemotherapy and 20 radiation treatments.

Both women credit the mobile unit for early diagnosis and being cancer free today.

They are concerned women won't reschedule their appointment or be willing to drive to fixed sites in Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson or Boundary Trails while the vans are out of commission, and what that could mean for other womens' health.

"I definitely think these units are catching more of the cancers early," said Cote. "And that means less invasive treatment later on."