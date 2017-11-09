​A Winnipeg man has been sentenced to six years in prison for his part in a mob attack that killed 27-year-old Baljinder Singh Sidhu.

Zeljko Mikic, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the August 2011 killing.

"Nobody deserves what happened," Mikic told court. "That family didn't deserve to lose a son."

Court heard Sidhu's killing was tied to a "large altercation" outside the Osborne Village Inn sometime after 2 a.m. When someone fired a gun, the crowd dispersed.

"The scene cleared out at that point and most people left, but 20 minutes later, Mr. Sidhu was seen walking near the intersection of Osborne and Stradbrook," Crown attorney Paul Girdlestone told court.

Several men chased Sidhu, who tried without success to flag down a cab.

"Witnesses describe Mr. Sidhu as being attacked by two individuals before a third joined the attack, and ultimately more individuals," Girdlestone said.

Sidhu suffered stab wounds to his head, chest, back and arms before he collapsed in front of the Osborne Village Inn. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead nearly three hours later.

Sidhu died from a stab wound that severed a major artery in his arm.

Sentence agreed on in plea bargain

Defence lawyer Martin Glazer said Mikic doesn't remember attacking Sidhu and it remains uncertain who inflicted the fatal wound.

"My client is sorry for the pain he caused, he greatly regrets the loss of life," Glazer said. "There is no question this death was avoidable and should not have occurred."

Victim impact statements provided to court spoke to the pain Sidhu's family has suffered following his death.

"I hope you never forget his face, never forget him, and always remember that when you hurt a person you are hurting everyone who loves them," Sidhu's mother wrote. "That is a heavy burden that you will have to carry."

At the time of his death, Sidhu was before the court on drug charges. Glazer alleged Mikic received death threats from Sidhu's "associates" following the killing, causing him "to take steps to protect himself."

Justice Colleen Suche said the alleged actions of others after the killing were of little or no relevance.

"What does this have to do with his culpability in this matter?" Suche said. "That has nothing to do with his actions that caused the death of Mr. Sidhu."

Crown and defence lawyers jointly recommended the six-year sentence as part of a plea bargain. Girdlestone said witnesses provided descriptions to police that did not match the accused, weakening the prospects for conviction had the case gone to trial.