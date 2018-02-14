About 100 people marched through snowy Winnipeg streets Wednesday night for missing and murdered loved ones.

For a decade, families of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people have marched on Valentine's Day to call for justice and try to drum up tips in their cases.

This year, it almost didn't happen.

"Nobody was organizing, so [Tuesday] there were three of us that put this together within a three-hour period," said organizer Alaya McIvor. "Because this event, every year, family members look forward to it."

The Memorial March for MMIWG2S started at the University of Winnipeg, where organizers had large, butterfly-shaped signs with names of women and girls who went missing or were murdered set up on tables, an annual tradition that's long been associated with the march.

About 100 people marched through snowy Winnipeg streets Wednesday night for the 10th annual Memorial March for MMIWG2S. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

"Each butterfly represents each woman who has lost their lives to violence, who has been murdered or who is missing," said McIvor.

She wore a butterfly with the name of her cousin, Roberta McIvor, who was killed on Sandy Bay First Nation in July 2011.

"I don't have time to absorb those emotions, as a family member, because I'm always looking for some form of justice for a loved one," she said.

"For me, it's a continuum of showcasing to the other family members that they're not alone in this fight for justice."

Loved ones selected butterflies off of dozens of tables, and people who were there in support were also asked to wear the butterfly signs, so that none were left behind.

"Standing as allies is the most important thing, and asking family members directly affected by the issue, 'What is it that you need? How can we help, as allies?'" said McIvor.

"Standing with us — not in front of us, not behind us, but side by side with us on this issue, whether you're affected or not."

Prayers were said, including one led by Bernice Catcheway, whose daughter Jennifer Catcheway went missing in 2008.

"I think we all feel the same pain of losing a loved one," she told the crowd. "At times like this, we need each other."

She prayed for comfort for the families, and for perpetrators to come forward or new information to come out.

"Any day at any point in time, anybody can be affected by this issue," said McIvor.

"It's not only our issue, but it's Canada's issue."