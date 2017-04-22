A small gathering was held on a Winnipeg bridge Saturday night to shine light on missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada.

Just over a dozen people gathered on the Queen Elizabeth Bridge for the event, which women drummed at.

Organizer Erin Courchene said a dream she had about flying lanterns and missing and murdered Indigenous women inspired the event.

One woman held a sign asking 'Am I next?' (Travis Golby/CBC)

People who came out Saturday night lit lanterns and some lit flying lanterns which were released into the sky.

Courchene said it's hard thinking about the number of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada, especially because she knows two women who have gone missing.

"I think it's very heartbreaking," she said.

"Women belong with their families and their children."